Marvel's Blade Release Date Delayed Again

This bites. Disney has announced that Marvel Studios' Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter, has been delayed from February 14th, 2025, by nine months to November 7th, 2025. Disney — reshuffling its movie release calendar for the third time this year — also pushed Deadpool 3 (from May 2024 to July 2024), Captain America: Brave New World (from July 2024 to February 2025), and Thunderbolts (from December 2024 to July 2025). Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mufasa: The Lion King moved from next summer to Christmas 2024, while two untitled Disney movies — set for July 2025 and November 2025 — were removed from the schedule to accommodate the new dates for Thunderbolts and Blade.

The date change comes days after director Yann Demange confirmed Blade will be R-rated. Announced during San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Blade was originally dated for November 3rd, 2023. After losing director Bassam Tariq, the Blade reboot shifted again: this time to September 6th, 2024. In May, Marvel Studios shut down pre-production due to the writers strike.

