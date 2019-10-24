Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot International Trailer Reveals New Footage

Bloodshot continues to intrigue fans as more and more media around Vin Diesel’s movie gets announced. A new trailer has been posted online and the footage gives even more insight into what powers Diesel’s character in the upcoming film. Dinesh Shamdasani is producing Bloodshot and he revealed a first look at the trailer on his Instagram recently. Today’s trailer expands on the exhilarating action in that first sneak peak. The Instagram video showcased Bloodshot getting his face blasted off and nannies quickly repairing the damage. In today’s trailer, it looks like he can take pretty much any damage without missing a beat. The protagonist also has some drawbacks that come with that kind of power. Apparently, the secretive handlers that have been sending him out to do missions have been remixing his memories and inducing hallucinations to get the results that they want. Needless to say, Diesel’s character is none too happy about playing the puppet and aims to get his revenge.

Comicbook.com spoke to Bloodshot’s director Dave Wilson at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. He offered some updates on the film and spoke about this first trailer. It looks like the film delivered the jolt that Wilson was expecting by mid-October.

“We’ve been in post for a while now,” Wilson explained. “We got back from shooting this November, December. We’ve had our first previews and everything’s going great. All the visual effects gears are turning. We’ll probably have a few days of reshoots just to pick up a few things we didn’t get down in Cape Town, which is where we shot, and hopefully, the first trailer is coming out October if not sooner, getting ready for our February release date.”

Some of the reactions to early screenings got a very loud response from test audiences. That’s probably a good sign for a filmmaker who prides himself on action like Wilson. “I’m a big visual filmmaker, so the action is all singing a lot,” Wilson continued. “And there’s two distinctive, big sequences in the film — well there more than that, but there’s two standouts for me — but one is so heavy with visual effects that when we preview, and it was very, very early and not a lot was there. And then there’s one that’s very practical and that one is just playing like gangbusters. Even though I come from the visual effects world, there’s a sort of inherent fidelity and quality to practical effects and real set pieces that I wanted to lean into in this film. So there’s one and it’s crafted entirely from a practical standpoint, which was inspired by a Russian dashboard cam video that I found online.”

Ray Garrison is Diesel’s character this time. The star is a soldier turned into an unkillable weapon after being injected with nanite technology. Diesel previously talked about what drew him to this role in Bloodshot.

“Well, first of all, it was a New York Times bestseller, and there’s something interesting about how the character doesn’t abandon his humanity,” Diesel began. “It’s not heightened reality, it’s based in reality. It deals with issues like post-traumatic stress disorder. The script was one of the most interesting scripts I’ve ever read. It plays with your mind in a way you can’t…that you don’t normally see in movies. It’s so complex. It’s so well written and so well developed.”

“You’re watching something and you’re going…I guess I expected that we would finally get here in the superhero universe, but I can’t believe we’re here. Dave Wilson, who’s directing it. Guy Pierce, who’s in it is insane. We just have a great cast. Sony, you know that Sony is finally going to lead the charge in the superhero movies of the future because they’re incorporating a part of reality and incorporating issues that exist in society and embedding them into a quote-unquote superhero movie. It’s just awesome.”

The synopsis for the film reads, “Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

