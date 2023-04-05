Blue Beetle Composer Reportedly Revealed

The countdown is officially on for Blue Beetle, DC's newest blockbuster superhero film. The first trailer for Blue Beetle was released earlier this week, showcasing the unconventional origin story of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) and all that that entails. Now that fans are excited to see Jaime's journey, and are hoping that this might not be the only time we see Maridueña play him onscreen, a new update surrounding the Blue Beetle crew might have been revealed.

According to a new report from Film Music Reporter, Bobby Krlic / The Haxan Cloak has signed on to score Blue Beetle. The Haxan Cloak previously contributed music to projects like Midsommar, Snowpiercer, and Paper Girls.

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.