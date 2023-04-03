Blue Beetle Trailer May Reveal First Look at Unexpected DC Villain

The first trailer for the Blue Beetle movie is now out into the world, showcasing the best look yet at the superhero journey of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). From the second it was first greenlit, it's been clear that Blue Beetle would have a unique relationship with the larger DC Universe, and the first trailer provides a fascinating look at the film's take on legacy and comic history. That mindset also stretches to the film's antagonists, the roster of which seems to include a surprising character.

Towards the end of the Blue Beetle trailer, fans were treated to a fight scene between Jaime and Carapax the Indestructable Man, played by Mayans MC alum Raoul Max Trujillo.

Who is DC's Carapax?

Created by Len Wein and Paris Cullins in 1986's Blue Beetle #1, Conrad Carapax is actually a rival of the very first Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett. An archaeologist who discovers a secret laboratory tied to the Kord family, Carapax is accidentally bonded with a robot in the laboratory, and subsequently goes on a killing spree. He went toe-to-toe with Blue Beetle multiple times over, and was later used as the basis of a robot army for the Hakke-Bruton company.

Based on the Blue Beetle trailer, as well as other details previously reported about the film, there's a chance that Carapax might be tied to Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who runs Kord Industries in the film.

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.