Blue Beetle Director Teases Ted Kord and Dan Garrett References

Blue Beetle arrives in theaters in less than a month, properly introducing Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) to blockbuster audiences. As DC's comic fans know, Jaime is actually the third character to take on the mantle of Blue Beetle, after the mantle was previously held by Dan Garrett and Ted Kord. The first trailer for Blue Beetle showcased costumes for the two previous Beetles, and apparently, the connections won't stop there. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto confirmed that the film focuses on Jaime, but the allusions to Dan and Ted could potentially lead to more in the future — and maybe even one of the characters being brought back.

"Her relationship with Ted and the fact Ted has a daughter is very present in the movie," Soto explained. "A lot of Ted's gadgets are also important to the film. So being able to keep the idea of Ted and Dan Garrett in the movie and how that came to be, does help Jaime understand what he's going through. Some of the people around him are fans of Blue Beetle. It's Jaime's story, but the context still exists, and a lot of it was thought out and executed and done with the intention of bringing someone back in the future."

Who Are Ted Kord and Dan Garrett?

Originally created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski, Dan Garret made his debut in Fox Comics' Mystery Men Comics #1 in 1939. At the time, he was characterized as a rogue patrolman who fought crime on his own, with the help of a blue bulletproof suit and a beetle-shaped calling card. He became a popular pulp hero, also appearing in comic strips and even a radio serial. During the Silver Age of Comics, a newer version of Dan was published by Charlton Comics, with his name changed to Dan Garrett and his origin story reimagined. (The original Fox version of "Dan Garret" later entered the public domain, and was published with the superhero name Big Blue.) Charlton's version of Dan Garrett was established to be an archaeologist who gained powers from the Scarab. He has sporadically been resurrected and alluded to in DC's comics, largely in relation to Ted Kord.

Created by Steve Ditko in a backup feature of 1966's Captain Atom #83, Ted Kord carried a lot of the spirit and status quo of Fox's Dan Garret, fighting crime with a string of bug-shaped weapons (including a bug-themed ship, which could be seen in the Blue Beetle trailer). When DC acquired Charlton's heroes in the mid-1980s, Ted was subsequently integrated into the main DC Universe, getting his own solo series in the late 80s. He subsequently joined the Justice League International, becoming one of the team's most prolific members, and the best friend of fellow superhero Booster Gold. In more recent years, Ted became a friend and ally to the Birds of Prey. In Countdown to Infinite Crisis, Ted was brutally murdered by Maxwell Lord, and spent his final moments wondering if and how he would have a successor. He later was resurrected in the events of Brightest Day, but appeared sporadically up until the DC Rebirth reboot.

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

