DC Announces New Blue Beetle Comic Ahead of Movie Debut

A new Blue Beetle comic is on the way, just in time for Jaime Reyes' cinematic debut in August. On Tuesday, DC officially announced that a new Blue Beetle ongoing series will be launching in September of this year. The new Blue Beetle series will spin out of the current six-issue Blue Beetle: Graduation Day miniseries, which is from writer Josh Trujillo and artists Adrian Gutiérrez, Wil Quintana and Lucas Gattoni! The final issue of Graduation Day arrived in stores today. The first story arc of this new Blue Beetle ongoing comic will be titled "Scarab War" and will team Trujillo back up with artists Gutiérrez, Quintana and Gattoni.

In Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes' graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun! With two new beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle's new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?

(Photo: DC)

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and is led by Xolo Maridueña, with a cast that also includes Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of DC launching a new tie-in comic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.