DC’s Blue Beetle Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Blue Beetle will be the latest DC film to make a splash in theaters, finally bringing the story of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) to the big screen. It’s officially one month before the Blue Beetle film’s release, and a major new update gives fans an idea of what to expect from the film. According to a new listing from AMC Theaters, Blue Beetle will have a runtime of exactly 2 hours and 7 minutes.

This makes Blue Beetle three minutes shorter than Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and 17 minutes shorter than the most recent DC film, The Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who Is in the Cast of the Blue Beetle Movie?

Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime’s family, and Harvey Guillen as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G. voicing the Scarab.

“It’s such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen,” Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. “And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, ‘Dude.’ It wasn’t like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time.”

Will Blue Beetle Be in the New DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime as the “first hero” in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we’ll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

“I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman,” Gunn said at the time.

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero’s first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Are you excited for DC’s Blue Beetle movie? How do you feel about its runtime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!