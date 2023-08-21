How Blue Beetle Sets Up the DCU's Booster Gold TV Show

Blue Beetle is now in theaters, providing the long-awaited cinematic debut of Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). It has been repeatedly confirmed that Maridueña will be reprising his role in James Gunn and Peter Safran's "reset" DC Universe, and he will seemingly be one of the few existing portrayals (so far) to be making that jump. While there's no telling what the cinematic future might hold for Blue Beetle, the events of the film could tee up one interesting installment in the DCU — the forthcoming Booster Gold Max series. Spoilers for Blue Beetle below! Only look if you want to know!

While Booster Gold is neither shown or referenced in Blue Beetle — which is for the best, as it leaves Gunn and Safran able to cast their own actor for the role — the film does lay a lot of groundwork regarding the previous Blue Beetle legacy. More specifically, a good chunk of the film's story involves the mysterious disappearance of Ted Kord, Jaime's comic-accurate Blue Beetle predecessor and the father of Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine). We see Ted's base of operations filled with gadgets, his Bug Ship, and even his and Dan Garett's Blue Beetle costumes, and the opening credits of the film outline their respective histories through various newspaper blurbs. Although Ted does not clearly appear in Blue Beetle, we do see glimpses of him through abstract art, as well as a mid-credits scene that shows a pixelated video message he is sending to Jenny, letting her know that he's actually alive. (These appearances look and sound an awful lot like Jason Sudeikis, who was rumored to be portraying Ted earlier this year, although there's definitely room for him to be recast once he shows up onscreen.)

Will Blue Beetle Be in Booster Gold?

So, where could that Ted Kord storyline continue? Enter the Booster Gold TV show, which concerns Michael Carter / Booster Gold, the character that Ted has had the most prolific relationship (usually platonic, but sometimes characterized as romantic) with in DC's comics. While a lot about the Booster Gold show remains a mystery — including who is writing it and who is playing the titular role — it's extremely safe to assume that his and Ted's dynamic will bleed into it in some way. Maybe an episode (or an entire storyline) of the Booster Gold show concerns Booster searching for Ted, either by himself or with Jaime and Jenny by his side.

And beyond that, the Booster Gold show could be the next immediate step in Jaime's "amazing" role in the DCU. Booster became something of an unlikely mentor to Jaime in his early days as a superhero, and getting a version of that onscreen — or at least a team-up between the two — would definitely excite fans.

