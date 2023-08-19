Blue Beetle Director Breaks Down Film's Emotional Ending (Spoilers!)

DC Studios has finally released its latest film, Blue Beetle, and it is the first confirmed film to transfer over to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. Reactions for Blue Beetle have been excellent so far, and the film has already been labeled Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle looks like a ton of fun, thanks to the expert leadership of director Angel Manuel Soto. Soto has been doing press for Blue Beetle, and he had the chance to explain the film's emotional ending.

Warning Spoilers for Blue Beetle are below.

Blue Beetle Director on Film's Ending

While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Soto broke down Blue Beetle's emotional ending, which sees Jamie Reyes' father die and his family all essentially become heroes in their own right. Soto explains where the Reyes family will be in the future and how the ending alters their lives forever.



"I think their journey awakened what they have suppressed for so long. You know, If that serves as a metaphor to everything we go through as immigrants, it can, but now that they're able to see themselves as the heroes they've always been," Soto told us. "I think an empowerment comes, I think that in the future they're going to go at it. I think they're gonna help Jaime along the way. I think they were empowered to do so. They stepped into danger without any superpowers. And I think that whatever happens to the family at the end, they'll always stay together and there's more family members also that are not there, like other family like they don't have to be blood related like we have and that we want to introduce because that's the other family, right? The one that you choose. So we wanna be able to explore the different dynamics of family within the Jaime Reyes and the Reyes family story. And also if anything let that empowerment that the family have for viewers to also embrace because they can be heroes of their stories. They don't need a scarab makes you with superpowers, right? But I think what's in your heart is what makes you a hero and anybody can see themselves through it. They can be heroes too."

What is Blue Beetle about?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

