Bob Marley Movie Gets New Trailer

Bob Marley: One Love got a brand new trailer during the VMAs and Paramount Pictures is excited to chronicle the life of a legend. In the movie, Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley as he travels the road to changing the world through his music and activism. While the reggae icon might have made a ton of contributions from the recording booth, his outsize influence cannot be understated. Lashana Lynch also plays a main role in Bob Marley: One Love. There's a lot to like about the movie's use of color and the retro feel of the camera work here. Reinaldo Marcus Green really finds a way to capture Marley's sparkling charisma and wit in these short moments during the trailer. Despite this being a story of his rise, the movie doesn't shy away from the serious stuff either. Check out the new TV spot right here.

Paramount has a synopsis for the January 2024 movie: "BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres January 12, 2024."

Bob Marley: One Love and The Iconic Music

Bob Marley: One Love got the full showcase treatment back at Cinemacon. Paramount debuted that first teaser and the people were surprised by Kindsley Ben-Adir's take on the musical legend. Fans knew there would be hit songs on the soundtrack like "Exodus," "No Woman, No Cry," "Buffalo Soldier," "Redemption Song," and "Could You Be Loved."

Ziggy Marley also hopped on-stage to introduce the film. The Marley family has thrown their whole support behind the project. It was an emotional scene as they all came together to celebrate Bob's life and his work in various communities. Check out what the younger Marley had to say down below.

"It's great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father," Ziggy Marley told the crowd at CinemaCon. "I'm here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father's incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever… People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way,"

Bob Marley's Family Gives Their Blessing

(Photo: Paramount)

The Marley estate and family are very selective about what they choose to endorse. As millions of fans enjoy Bob Marley's music to this day, there are so many people wanting a piece of that fame. With Bob Marley: One Love, it feels like the partnership with Paramount meant that the subject of the man himself would take precedent over other speculation. As always, it's more about how this music made people feel and the family really appreciated the deep look into a man that gave the world a gift.

"Nothing happens before it's time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024," Ziggy Marley wrote on Instagram. "You've heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became. … This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption."

