Lawmen: Bass Reeves Trailer Released by Paramount+

The story of Bass Reeves is coming to Paramount+ this fall. David Oyelowo has teamed up with Paramount and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to tell the tale of the legendary lawman for a brand new streaming series that will also act as the start of an anthology for more iconic lawmen in future seasons. The series is called Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and it stars Oyelowo as the well-known law enforcer from the late 1800s.

On Thursday, Paramount+ gave TV fans a glimpse at what they'll be able to expect from Lawmen: Bass Reeves when it arrives on November 5th. The streamer released the first official trailer for the new series, which you can check out below.

In addition to executive producing the series, Oyelowo stars in the show as Bass Reeves. He's joined in the cast by Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid. Guest stars include Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund.

Bass Reeves in Yellowstone

Oyelowo was already working on bringing the story of Bass Reeves to life, Sheridan and Paramount+ coming aboard the series brought it into the overall Yellowstone universe. There probably won't be a ton of connective tissue between Bass Reeves and a show like 1883, but they will canonically take place in the same franchise.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen," Oyelowo explained back in 2021. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

"David and Jessica are incredibly talented artists and we're excited to develop our Bass Reeves project together with them and our phenomenal partner Taylor Sheridan," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group said at the time. "As the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, Reeves' story is monumental, and this limited series will bring to light one of the greatest frontier heroes in our country's history."

Are you looking forward to the premiere of Lawmen: Bass Reeves on Paramount+ this fall? Let us know in the comments!