Marvel's Secret Invasion Casts One Night in Miami Star Kingsley Ben-Adir

After bringing the house down with his portrayal of Malcolm X in Regina King's acclaimed drama One Night in Miami, Kingsley Ben-Adir is making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, unlike Malcolm X, Ben-Adir's new character won't be so heroic. The actor is joining the MCU via one of the upcoming Marvel Studios TV projects on Disney+, where he will star alongside the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion.

According to a new report from Variety, Ben-Adir has been cast as a main villain in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series. Other than the fact that the character is a significant antagonist, there isn't any concrete information out there about the new role. As with most things in the MCU, details about Ben-Adir's character, as well as the show itself, are being kept under wraps.

Ben-Adir is one of the four stars of One Night in Miami, appearing alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge, and Eli Goree. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Odom. Jr. Malcolm X wasn't the only major historical figure Ben-Adir played last year, as he also took on the role of Barack Obama in The Comey Rule.

With this new report, Ben-Adir becomes the third known actor for the upcoming Secret Invasion series. When Marvel Studios first announced the project last year, Kevin Feige confirmed that both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn would be appearing. Jackson will once again be playing Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn reprises his role as Talos, the Skrull who works closely with Fury. Both characters were last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Fury was coordinating operations for Peter Parker throughout the film, it was revealed in a post-credits scene that the man working with Spider-Man was actually the shape-shifting Talos, who was only pretending to be Fury on the former SHIELD director's orders. Fury is currently setting up some kind of operation in space, one that requires the help of newly-introduced hero Monica Rambeau.

