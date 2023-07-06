Bob Marley Biopic Trailer Released

Bob Marley: One Love finally has a trailer and fans are loving the biopic's portrayal of the musical legend. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley throughout his life as the film pays tribute to his contributions behind a microphone and in his community. Lashana Lynch is also front and center for this particular outing as well. So, there's a whole lot to love about Bob Marley: One Love. It's been a while since the reggae legend has gotten a big Hollywood outing like this. (It almost certainly won't be the last!) Ben-Adir plays up that charisma that still draws in new listeners and lifelong fans to this day. One element that usually doesn't get brought up in the adaptations is his assassination attempt, and that's here too. Check out the clip right here.

Here's Paramount's synopsis for the biopic: "BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres January 12, 2024."

Marley's Family Excited For Bob Marley: One Love

Back at Cinemacon, Paramount showed off a teaser for Bob Marley: One Love and the buzz around the project grew a bit more. Fans enjoyed hearing clips from hits like "Exodus," "No Woman, No Cry," "Buffalo Soldier," "Redemption Song," and "Could You Be Loved." Also there to introduce the film was Ziggy Marley, Bob's son. It was an emotional moment for the family and he had some choice words to share with the people present. The Marley family seems to be behind the project 100% as they've posted the trailer to all of the singer's official accounts.

"It's great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father," said Ziggy Marley at CinemaCon. "I'm here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father's incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever… People will deepen their connection to Bob and honor Bob in the right way,"

Kingsley Ben-Adir Plays A Much Different Revolutionary In Secret Invasion

Audiences last saw Kingsley Ben-Adir in Secret Invasion as the rebel revolutionary Gravik. It's become a bit of a theme with this actor to play these kind of thoughtful leaders as his stint in Malcolm X's glasses during One Night In Miami would show audiences. But, the actor told Collider that there's some depth behind his Marvel villain.

"I think it's seeing the pain that he feels in the eyes of other people," Ben-Adir mused. "I think as foul a feeling as he has about himself and what he's been through, he needs Nick and Talos to feel, too. And actually, I think the first couple of episodes, now that I think about it and now that I've seen it, and it was definitely evident in reading the script, is that it is about wanting them to experience the pain that he feels they're partly responsible for at least. And that kind of carries through. He's not just trying to take over everything. He wants them to see him doing it."

