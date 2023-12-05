Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the official theatrical trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, the upcoming biopic authorized by Marley's family and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously helmed Will Smith's King Richard. The movie is set for release in February, and has been in post-production for a while, with some of the first official looks coming out of CinemaCon way back in July. The movie aims to balance the humanity of Marley with the legend that has come to define him even more than the music that made him famous in the first place.

The public fascination with Marley has never gone away, and since his death in 1981, he has become a pop culture icon, his face and influence on permanent display and as instantly recognizable as John Lennon or Marilyn Monroe.

"Nothing happens before it's time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024," Ziggy Marley wrote on Instagram. "You've heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became. … This film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption."

You can see the trailer below.

Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, Bob Marley: One Love is in theatres February 14, 2024.

An earlier version of his story mistakenly listed the release date as February 1 in the subhead. As it says in the story, the release date is February 14. We regret the error.