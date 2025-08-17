Bob Odenkirk’s Wild Childhood Influenced Nobody 2’s Bloodiest Fight

When Nobody was first announced, many commenters thought that Bob Odenkirk was an odd choice to star in an R-rated action movie, yet the actor has drawn on his own real-life experiences for this role. In a new interview with Variety, stunt coordinator Greg Rementer explained how the fight scene set on a duck boat in Nobody 2 was Odenkirk’s idea, inspired (loosely) by real-life events. Even after the filmmakers decided to run with the idea, Rementer was surprised by how they wanted to go about it, but he was excited for the challenge. The scene was actually filmed on a real boat on the water rather than in front of a green screen.

“It came from this childhood experience that Bob had,” Rementer recalled as he discussed the scene in question. He said, ‘I remember going on these duck boats when I would go to the Wisconsin Dells as a kid.’” Rementer agreed with others on set that this would be a fun and interesting set piece, but he didn’t expect to be choreographing around moving water. He assumed “they’d park a boat on a blue screen, and we’ll go through the fight.”

Rementer said he was pleasantly surprised when he heard they would be filming this scene outside on a real boat. “That immediately opened up twice the possibilities, due to interaction, movement and ambiance,” he said. Many have compared the sequel’s duck boat fight to the fight on a bus in the first Nobody film, but Rementer highlighted the differences between these two brawls. It was a buildup that allowed a character to exert frustrations. The duck boat fight was the opposite of that. Hutch is like, ‘I’m going to restrain myself,’” he pointed out.

Odenkirk told ComicBook about the duck boat fight himself in an interview earlier this month. He said that a few colleagues tried to talk him out of shooting an action sequence on an unstable surface, but he was already comitted by then. He felt that the duck boats would be recognizable to just about everyone who has been in a vacation town anywhere in the U.S., including the Wisconsin Dells.

“They told me. Don’t do that. Don’t do it,” Odenkirk said. “I mean, really, the producers are like, you don’t want to fight on a boat. It’s just a pain in the ass. But the truth is, when I was a kid, my family went on two vacations, the Illinois State Fair and the Wisconsin Dells. And this film is inspired by my trip as a kid to the Wisconsin Dells. And we rode on duck boats. And duck boats are famous for being in almost every vacation town … I was told don’t do the fight on the duck boat because being on water is hard, but I insisted upon it. I wanted to make that dream come true.”

Nobody 2 hit theaters this weekend, and is now showing around the world. The first movie is streaming now on Prime Video.