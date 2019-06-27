Bond 25 Title Possibly Leaks

Just about two months ago, production on Bond 25 kicked off in Jamaica with a live online broadcast featuring the director and cast. Of course, every Bond fan on Earth tuned in to this stream assuming that the official title of Daniel Craig‘s final 007 movie would be revealed. However, that wasn’t the case. There have been all sorts of rumors about the title in the weeks since, but none of them have really gained any traction, or proved legitimate in any way. That might change this time around.

A 007 news account tweeted an image on Wednesday that saw the potential title of the film written on a paper, presumably from the set. If this image is to be believed, Bond 25 will be titled A Reason to Die.

That sounds a lot like a classic Bond movie title, and it’s certainly better than rumored options Eclipse and Shatterhand. However, there has been no confirmation from the 007 franchise producers about this title, so there’s no telling exactly how reliable it might be.

Honestly, dropping the official title soon could be a good move for Bond 25 at this point, as the production is in desperate need of some positive news. The last month has been plagued with reports of problems on set. It started with rumors about the state of the script, then attention quickly turned to Craig, who sustained an injury on the set, requiring surgery. Just last week, there were reports that someone had been arrested for hiding cameras in the women’s restrooms.

Bond 25 has been a mess for director Cary Fukunaga so far, but all of that bad news could go away when the movie arrives, provided it lives up to the lofty expectations of the popular franchise. Two of Craig’s Bond films – Casino Royale and Skyfall – were mostly loved by fans and critics alike. However, his other two outings – Quantum of Solace and Spectre – left quite a bit to be desired. At this point in the production, there’s no way to know on which end of that spectrum Bond 25 will fall.

Bond 25 will arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.