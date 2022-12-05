Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie Gets Title, Trailer, and Release Date

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next movie is officially on the way. On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17, a new science fiction film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The teaser not only shows the first look at The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, but it also reveals the film's title, which had previously been unknown. Additionally, the studio announced that Mickey 17, which is currently in production, will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

According to Warner Bros., Mickey 17 is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong Joon Ho under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The crew on the film includes many previous collaborators of Bong, including director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja, Evita), production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite, Cruella), editor Jinmo Yang (Parasite), costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (The Matrix franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (Parasite, Squid Game).

What is Mickey 17 about?

Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, which was released by St. Martin earlier this year. In it, Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous-even suicidal-the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal... and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

"Director Bong does his own thing, and he's writing the script," Ashton explained in an interview with Space.com. "He asked for my input on a few things early on. Like some details I had not considered when I was writing the book, such as, How do Creepers reproduce? That was a great question, and we talked it through. A lot of people have asked if I'm nervous since he has a reputation for diverting from the source material. My answer was absolutely not. That man is a genius. I've seen all of his films, and he's never made a bad one. I don't think he's going to start with Mickey 7. He'll do a fantastic job."

As mentioned above, Mickey 17 will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.