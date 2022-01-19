Robert Pattinson Up to Star in Untitled Project From Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho is a South Korean director known for an array of films ranging from The Host to Snowpericer, but these days, many know him best as the three-time Academy Award-winning director of Parasite. In 2020, the dramatic thriller took home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Fans have been eager to find out what’s next for Bong Joon-ho, and it looks like he might be teaming up with Twilight alum and future Batman star, Robert Pattinson.

According to Deadline, The Lighthouse and Good Time star is being eyed by the director for his next project, which is said to be based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7 for Warner Bros. The book is set to be published next month by St. Martin, a Macmillan imprint. You can read a description of the book here: “Mickey7, an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous-even suicidal-the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal… and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.”

As for Pattison, this would be the actor’s first project since completing production on The Batman. In addition to Pattison, The Batman is set to star Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Many DC fans have been wondering whether or not Pattinson will stick with the franchise. In a recent feature by Empire, the star admitted he has ideas for Bruce Wayne’s future. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it.”

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” director Matt Reeves said during 2020’s DC FanDome. “It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.”

Are you excited for Robert Pattinson to potentially work with Bong Joon-ho? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.