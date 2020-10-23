Borat 2 Star Feels "Betrayed" by Sacha Baron Cohen, Filmmakers

✖

Quickly after Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premiered on Amazon Prime Video the two bright spots in the Sacha Baron Cohen sequel became a firestorm online. Fans and viewers of the film were quick to sing the praises of Cohen's co-star Maria Bakalova as Tutar Sagdiyev and Jeanise Jones, a real person that appeared in the feature and who now has mixed feelings about being the "moral compass" of the movie. Jones appears in the film as a "baby sitter" for Tutar (said to be the daughter of Borat in the context of the sequel) and who teaches her about personal independence and convinces her to not undergo many of the big steps her father is eager to force on her.

“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” Jones told The NY Post. “They told me it was a documentary for this young lady to understand she has rights and she can do whatever a man can do...I felt pain for her and tried [to see] if there’s any way we can get through to her that she doesn’t need to do all that."

Jones went on to reveal how concerned she and her fellow members of her local church were about Tutar, convinced that she and her troubles were real. She added, "We were concerned. We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do.”

She also revealed that it wasn't until the first trailer for the film was revealed online that she was made aware of what the movie she was set to appear in actually was. Jones' cousin showed the video to her after it was revealed by Amazon Prime Video. She added, “I was just kind of shocked and that it was that kind of movie."

Days after the film's release it continues to make headlines, not only because of the content that appears within its runtime (like former Mayor Rudy Giuliani who appears in the film in a controversial situation) but even deleted scenes that don't appear in the movie. A lawsuit was even filed against Cohen and Amazon for allegedly tricking one of the figures that appeared in the film. The suit was dismissed yesterday by a judge.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.