Borat Issues Statement in Response to Rudy Giuliani Controversy

Borat has issued a statement in response to the Rudy Giuliani controversy. Ahead of the second movie’s release on Amazon today, a bunch of fervor kicked up in the media about the former New York Mayor behaving in an inappropriate manner during the scene. Giuliani was told that the actress was 15-years-old, and then the man appeared to be touching himself while reclining on a bed. The politician went so far as to call the entire scene “entirely fabricated” on social media. A bunch of the former mayor’s party members leaped to his defense as well in the aftermath. Well, you can now count Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character among those defenders. On the official Borat account, the comedian issued a stern defense of a man that he called “America’s Mayor.” It’s all pretty surreal to watch in real-time.

“I am here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by the fake news media,” Borat said. “I warn you, anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

After the footage was talked about by news sources, Giuliani had this to say, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm and thought the comedian still had his fastball intact.

“Have you ever been truly on the edge of your seat when watching a horror movie? That feeling of strangely enjoyable anxiety where you're acutely aware of the blood rushing through your veins, your stomach feels like it wants to escape from your body, and it's almost impossible to remove your hand from in front of your mouth? It's what we watch horror flicks hoping to feel,” Ridgely said. “It's not, however, what we want out of a comedy, at least not most of the time. Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Borat sequel will give you this feeling for the entirety of its run time. It's every bit as nerve-wracking as it is funny, and it happens to be one of the funniest films in years.”

Amazon published this quick synopsis of the first Borat:

“Sacha Baron Cohen brings his Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiyev to the big screen for the first time. Leaving his native Kazakhstan, Borat travels to America to make a documentary. As he zigzags across the nation, Borat meets real people in real situations with hysterical consequences. His backwards behavior generates strong reactions around him exposing prejudices and hypocrisies in American culture.”

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

