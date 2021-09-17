Boss Baby Sequel Release Date Pushed Back

✖

The release date for Universal and DreamWorks's The Boss Baby: Family Business has been pushed back. The studio announced some shifts to their 2021 release schedule on Monday, moving the upcoming sequel to 2017's The Boss Baby from a March release to September 17, 2021. That spot had been set for The Bad Guys which has now been removed from the schedule. The Boss Baby: Family Business was first announced in 2017.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will pick up some time after The Boss Baby and will see Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alec Baldwin) as adults living very different lives and frequently clashing with one another when they do spend time together. However, things change when Tim and Carol's (Eva Longoria) new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris) turns out to be a secret agent for BabyCorp. A first trailer for the film was released in late November. You can check out the official description for the film below.

"In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters."

What do you think about The Boss Baby: Family Business having its release date pushed back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.