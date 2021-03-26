Boss Baby 2: Family Business Trailer Released

Things have changed quite a bit since we last left Tim and Ted, and when things pick up in Boss Baby 2 we seem them older and moving on with life, though in that time they have grown apart. That's also going to change though thanks to Tina (played by Amy Sedaris), the new baby in charge, who not only gets them on the same page again but also returns them to their youth to save the world's babies from the film's villain Dr. Edwin Armstrong (played by Jeff Goldblum). The new film is officially titled The Boss Baby 2: Family Business, and you can check out the full new trailer in the video above.

In the new footage, we get to see Tim and Ted as adults, and in the years since their youthful adventures, Tim (James. Marsden) and Carol (Eva Longoria) have raised a family in the suburbs, while Ted has gone on to become a hedge fund CEO, and they frequently clash when they're together, though those times aren't that frequent these days.

That all changes when Tina reveals herself to be a secret agent for BabyCorp, and she gives the brothers a way to return to when they were inseparable, and some lessons will be learned along the way.

"In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters."

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business has no release date but is coming soon.