Movies

Twitter Is Losing It Over ‘The Boss Baby’s Oscar Nomination

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning and, while there was […]

By

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning and, while there was plenty to celebrate, fans on Twitter were furious about the Best Animated Feature category.

The Boss Baby is officially an Oscar-nominated film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, the film that stars Alec Baldwin as a business professional infant trying to run a company from his crib was recognized beside films like Coco and Loving Vincent. The movie was panned by critics, as well as fans, and it wasn’t a particularly strong performer in the box office.

While 2017 wasn’t necessarily a strong year for animated films, many are certain that there are more deserving achievements than Boss Baby.

Fans are particularly upset that Boss Baby received a nod over The LEGO Batman Movie. Like The LEGO Movie that came before it, LEGO Batman was beloved by fans and critics alike, and it was a dominant force at the box office. Despite the high praise, both films were left out when Oscar nominations came around.

Is there a chance that The Boss Baby is actually a better movie than The LEGO Batman Movie? Twitter certainly doesn’t think so.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th annual Academy Awards will air on March 4 on ABC.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts