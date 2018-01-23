Twitter Is Losing It Over ‘The Boss Baby’s Oscar Nomination

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning and, while there was plenty to celebrate, fans on Twitter were furious about the Best Animated Feature category.

The Boss Baby is officially an Oscar-nominated film.

That’s right, the film that stars Alec Baldwin as a business professional infant trying to run a company from his crib was recognized beside films like Coco and Loving Vincent. The movie was panned by critics, as well as fans, and it wasn’t a particularly strong performer in the box office.

THE BOSS BABY is now an Oscar-nominated film. What have you people done — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 23, 2018

Oh it hurts to hear “The Boss Baby” at #OscarNoms — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) January 23, 2018

The Boss Baby has more Oscar nominations (1) than The Big Lebowski, Groundhog Day, The Long Goodbye and The Shining combined (0) — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 23, 2018

While 2017 wasn’t necessarily a strong year for animated films, many are certain that there are more deserving achievements than Boss Baby.

Fans are particularly upset that Boss Baby received a nod over The LEGO Batman Movie. Like The LEGO Movie that came before it, LEGO Batman was beloved by fans and critics alike, and it was a dominant force at the box office. Despite the high praise, both films were left out when Oscar nominations came around.

The Boss Baby beat Lego Batman for Best Animated Feature??! pic.twitter.com/aoWlt0Aqiy — Milez Das (@MILEZDAS) January 23, 2018

OH, COOL, WE’RE JUST GOING TO NOMINATE FERDINAND AND THE BOSS BABY OVER THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE AND GO ON ACTING LIKE WE’RE A VAGUELY RESPECTABLE SOCIETY??? — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) January 23, 2018

Is there a chance that The Boss Baby is actually a better movie than The LEGO Batman Movie? Twitter certainly doesn’t think so.

MY THERAPIST: How are you feeling?

ME: I just think it’s funny how The Boss Baby got an Oscar nom for best animated feature and The LEGO Batman Movie got snubbed I mean LEGO Batman was the first film in years to truly capture Batman’s identity and internal struggle and—#Oscars — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 23, 2018

Irrationally annoyed that THE BOSS BABY was nominated and THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE was not. — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 23, 2018

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th annual Academy Awards will air on March 4 on ABC.