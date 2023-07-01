Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to win its opening weekend at the box office but will only reach the lower end of its projected domestic opening weekend total. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth movie starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones, and the first released in a decade and a half, is expected to earn about $60 million over its first weekend at the box office in North America, including the $7.2 million the movie took in during preview night screenings. That total will contribute to the fifth Indiana Jones movie's expected $140 million opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny earned a B+ CinemaScore and a 68% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, enough to be considered "Fresh" but not to earn the coveted "Certified Fresh" badge. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny does have a higher audience score on the site, with audiences giving it an 89% positive rating.

Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for ComicBook.com, awarding the movie a 3-star rating. In his review, Cavanaugh writes:

"We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, No Hard Feelings, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are expected to fill out this weekend's top five films at the box office. Universal Pictures' new DreamWork Animation release Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken, will open soft with around $6 million in its first three days at the box office. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have two weeks to be the freshest new blockbuster at the box office. After that, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will take over that role at the box office.

