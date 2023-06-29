How to Watch Indiana Jones Movies in Order

Indiana Jones is returning to the big screen for the final time this weekend with the debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford has portrayed the iconic explorer since Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, and he'll be hanging up his hat and whip after the fifth installment in the franchise this weekend. Of course, the release of Dial of Destiny has fans of the long-running franchise in the mood to do a rewatch.

Thankfully, the Indiana Jones series is an easy one to binge back through for streaming subscribers. Multiple streaming services have all four previous films available to watch, one of which is completely free. If you can deal with some ads, you can check out all four Indiana Jones movies without paying a dime.

Where to Stream Indiana Jones

Since Lucasfilm is now a part of Disney, the House of Mouse is in charge of releasing Dial of Destiny. That wasn't always the case. Previously, the Indiana Jones franchise was a part of Paramount. At the moment, you can find the Indiana Jones films at both Paramount and Disney streamers.

All four Indiana Jones movies are available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription (you can sign up for one here). The same can be said for Disney+ (and you can sign up for that here). In addition to the four Indiana Jones movies, Disney+ also has every episode of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

If you aren't subscribed to Disney+ or Paramount+, and have no plans to do so, the four Indiana Jones movies are currently available on PlutoTV, which is free to watch with ads. The films will cycle through on various channels, but all of them can be accessed through the site's on-demand selection.

How to Watch Indiana Jones in Order

Raiders of the Lost Ark was the first Indiana Jones movie to be released in theaters, but it's technically not the first film if you're looking at the franchise in chronological order. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the second movie in the series, actually takes place before Raiders. That said, it isn't a situation like Star Wars where there's a lot of setting up things to come later, there's no real reason to watch them out of their release order.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was released first, followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, then Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and finally Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the final installment, and Ford's last time playing the role.

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.