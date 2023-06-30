Hideo Kojima Unboxes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Gift Box

Hideo Kojima was given a pretty fancy box of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swag. Many know Hideo Kojima for his wide array of incredibly beautiful, innovative, and rich games that have inspired countless video game developers for several decades. He's one of the few "auteurs" in gaming. Part of that seems to stem from his immense love of cinema. On any given day, you can find him ranting and raving about a movie he loves, taking pictures of himself at the theater seeing the latest and greatest blockbusters, or talking about the art of storytelling as a whole. He's managed to make pretty personal relationships with huge Hollywood directors, A-list actors, and so on, even managing to get some of these people into his games.

It seems that this also reached the attention of Disney, which seemingly sees him as a little cinema influencer as they sent Hideo Kojima a gift box for the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Hideo Kojima, naturally, unboxed the gift while humming the iconic John Williams theme for the beloved Harrison Ford character. The box includes a number of Indiana Jones trinkets, including his signature hat and other goodies. He didn't unwrap some of the items, so it's hard to make out what some of them are, but it does look like he got a pen, some kind of notebook or mini-binder, and a few other things. Most importantly, it looks like Hideo Kojima was very pleased with the gift.

As for the movie itself, it's been getting some mixed reviews. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the last film with Harrison Ford in the role and ComicBook's Patrick Cavanaugh felt that it doesn't quite deliver as a strong finale: "We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving."