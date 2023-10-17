Killers of the Flower Moon Final Trailer Released

Killers of the Flower Moon just got the final trailer to hype fans up. Martin Scorsese's latest movie sees Leonardo DiCaprio in rare form as he heads toward the conflict at the heart of this story. His character, Ernest Burkhart is in the middle of one of the country's biggest oil rushes. With his wife Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone, they will have to weather the greed at the center of this sadly American tale. In the trailer itself, there's no secret that critics have had some praise for Killers of the Flower Moon. Every time film audiences are lucky enough to get something else from Martin Scorsese, they cherish it. So, it looks as if this massive Apple TV+ movie will be no different in that regard. Check out the final trailer for yourself down below.

Today, Scorsese spoke to The New Yorker about Killers of the Flower Moon. They asked if he used any CGI in achieving this project. (After all, he used the technology for elements of The Wolf of Wall Street.) Unsurprisingly, Scorsese stayed away. He said, "No, not really. Except for straightening out some landscape. For example, certain trees that weren't quite right, supposedly.We were told those trees don't necessarily belong in this part of the ground, whatever."

"No, we found that what [the production designer] Jack Fisk did with Pawhuska, where we shot, to make it look like Fairfax— Fairfax was about forty-five minutes away—it was like a studio. It was like we were literally going to these places," the director continued. "We had the storefronts reconstructed. It was like going back in time, really. We were spending a lot of time in 1921 and '22.

Killers of the Flower Moon's Lengthy Runtime

(Photo: Apple)

It's no secret that Martin Scorsese can put ut some long-form projects. But, Killers of the Flower Moon has ignited some dialogue online because of its three-hour runtime. In an interview with The Hindustan Times, the filmmaker addressed the skepticism about a three hour movie. In his comments, Scorsese pointed toward the live theater and streaming habits of viewers as reasons that the runtime probably won't be an issue. Seeing Oppenheimer do so well this year will help keep the creator and his cast at ease. In fact, there are some parallels between these two films.

"People say it's three hours, but come on," Scorsese explained to the outlet. "You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect."

What Happens In Killers of the Flower Moon?

(Photo: Apple Films)

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), "Killers of the Flower Moon" is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

"Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's best-selling book."

"Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers."

Are you excited for Killers of the Flower Moon? Let us know in the comments down below!