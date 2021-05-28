A Quiet Place Part II Reclaims the Top Spot at the Box Office as In the Heights Underperforms

A Quiet Place Part II has reclaimed the top spot at the box office. The victory comes after the film became the first post-pandemic movie to reach $100 million at the domestic box office. A Quiet Place Part II won the weekend with $11.65 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $109 million. It bested In the Heights, the musical that is underperforming, earning only $11.4 million in its first weekend after being projected to open with $20 million. Quiet Place Part II was one of the earliest films affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II has received a warm reception from critics. ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score: "The great performances and brilliant sound design of A Quiet Place Part II are all in service to Krasinski's vision, the same one he had when approaching the first film. There was obviously a temptation to spend two hours building a world or explaining where the creatures came from. It would have been easy to move the whole thing to a bigger city, bring in a horde of new faces, and try to pack in scares around every corner. But Krasinski remained focused on just one thing: the story of the Abbotts. And what a beautiful story it is." What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Here's other rest of this weekend's box office top 10:

1. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $11.65 million

Weekend: $11.65 million

$11.65 million Total: $108.9 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

2. In the Heights (Photo: Warner Bros.) Opening Weekend

Total: $11.4 million In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu, from a screenplay written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical of the same name created by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits.

3. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $10.4 million Despite his efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits. Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by Will Gluck, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, based on the Peter Rabbit stories of Beatrix Potter. The film features the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie., and stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles.

4. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Photo: Warner Bros) Week Two

Weekend : $10.2 million

Weekend : $10.2 million

: $10.2 million Total: $43.8 million Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they've ever seen before. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on the 1981 Arne Cheyenne Johnson murder trial. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

5. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Week Three

Weekend: $6.7 million

Weekend: $6.7 million

$6.7 million Total: $56 million Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

6. Spirit Untamed (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week: Two

Weekend: $2.5 million

Weekend: $2.5 million

$2.5 million Total: $10.9 million After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Spirit Untamed is directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan Jr. The film's voice cast includes Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González.

7. The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 (Photo: Hidden Empire Film Group) Opening Weekend

Total: $1 million Bestselling author Carl Black suspects his neighbor is a vampire. The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 is directed by Deon Taylor from a screenplay he co-wrote with Corey Harrell. The film stars Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Zulay Henao, Tyrin Turner, Michael Blackson, Andrew Bachelor, Gary Owen, and Danny Trejo

8. Wrath of Man (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Six

Weekend: $615,00

Weekend: $615,00

$615,00 Total: $26 million Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Wrath of Man is directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the French film Cash Truck. The film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood.

9. Queen Bees (Photo: Gravitas) Opening Weekend

Total: $328,300 While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen temporarily moves into a nearby retirement community, where she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls." Queen Bees was directed by Michael Lembeck. It stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, and Elizabeth Mitchell.

10. Spiral (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Five

Weekend: $305,000

Weekend: $305,000

$305,000 Total: $22.6 million Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw series, is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman from a screenplay written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. The movie stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

