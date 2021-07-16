Box Office: Old Topping Snake Eyes, Black Widow, and Space Jam 2 in Opening Weekend

1. Old (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $15.75 million A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The film's cast includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.

2. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $14 million An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke from a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, based on the G.I. Joe character. The film stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais.

3. Black Widow (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Three

Weekend: $10.86 million

Weekend: $10.86 million

Total: $154 million Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

4. Space Jam: A New Legacy (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Two

Weekend: $10 million

Weekend: $10 million

Total: $51.08 million Superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game against the AI's digitized champions of the court -- a powered-up roster called the Goon Squad. Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Michael D. Lee. The film stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe, with the voices of Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya.

5. F9 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $4.46 million

Weekend: $4.46 million

Total: $163.1 million Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. F9 is directed by Justin Lin, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

6. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $3.2 million

Weekend: $3.2 million

Total: $15.8 million Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive -- and discovering they've all played the game before. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is directed by Adam Robitel. The film stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero.

7. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Photo: Universal) Week Four

Weekend : $2.57 million

Weekend : $2.57 million

Total: $50 million In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers - Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) - have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business. The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by Tom McGrath, based on a screenplay by Michael McCullers. The film features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

8. The Forever Purge (Photo: Blumhouse) Week Three

Weekend : $2.35 million

Weekend : $2.35 million

Total: $40.3 million On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Valerio Gout and written James DeMonaco. The film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton.

9. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Nine

Weekend: $1.195 million

Weekend: $1.195 million

Total: $157.4 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.