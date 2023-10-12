Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Already Dominating Rotten Tomatoes

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is already a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. The concert film debuted last night in Los Angeles and critics have it at 100% on the Tomatometer. Among the stars in attendance for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour were Beyonce, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner and plenty more. The premiere of the documentary felt every bit like the coronation that observers have been predicting since the concert film was announced. Just yesterday, AMC and the pop star announced that Thursday October 12 will play host to early showings of The Eras Tour because of incresed fan demand. With a $100 million domestic opening on the way, it also seems Taylor Swift is destined for Top 10 at the box office too.

On social media, Swift connected with her fans during a triumphant premiere. "PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can't really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW."

"We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it'll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…"

What Is Different For The Eras Tour Film?

This weekend, it's finally here. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will hit AMC Theaters across the nation. The concert film has already sold out more theaters than Barbie. Due to Swift's popularity and the general dearth of big name releases, this should be a wild weekend at the movies. Here's a description for The Eras Tour film:

"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at AMC Theatres! Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career, beginning October 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called 'A Cultural Juggernaut'.

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Don't miss out, get your tickets NOW! AMC has been advised that this film contains sequences with flashing lights that may affect photosensitive viewers."

