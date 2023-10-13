Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Takes in Nearly $3 Million in Thursday Previews

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour managed to bring in $2.8 million at the box office during Thursday night previews. While that might not seem like a lot, the crowds are coming. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is projected to bring in $100 million this weekend. At almost 4,000 theaters playing the movie, that's a lot of fans that will be flocking to AMC Theatres this weekend. Also interesting to ponder is the question of how many Taylor Swift fans that couldn't afford tickets to the live shows this summer will fork over a much smaller amount to be a part of an event. Theaters across the countries have organized friendship bracelets and other perks for people heading to the movies this weekend. It seems like everything is primed for a massive return.

For Taylor Swift fans, this week has already been a win. The pop star announced that there would be advanced screenings yesterday earlier in the week. Fan demand was so high that they had to get those additional showings in for the United States and parts of Europe. Also of note was the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere out in Los Angeles, California this week. Multiple stars came out to support the singer as the concert tour gets ready to take theaters by storm. That premier event also saw the summer's two biggest non-Barbie forces unite as Beyonce showed up to hang out as well. Hype is not in short supply for this project at all

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Is For The Fans

(Photo: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Over on social media, Swift told her fans how she was feeling before the anticipated premiere. "PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can't really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW."

"We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it'll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together. Getting in the car now…"

What's Coming With Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie?

(Photo: Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

With the movie out in theaters now, there's no telling how far it will go. Taylor Swift fans from all over are energized. Her popularity is at an all-time high. She was at Thursday Night Football last night cheering on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's just a good time to be a Swiftie. Here's how AMC is describing her big concert film.

"The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen at AMC Theatres! Experience TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film, spanning a 17-year award-winning musical career, beginning October 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking cinematic view of the history-making tour that Ben Sisario of The New York Times called 'A Cultural Juggernaut'.

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Don't miss out, get your tickets NOW! AMC has been advised that this film contains sequences with flashing lights that may affect photosensitive viewers."

How much do you think the Taylor Swift movie will earn?