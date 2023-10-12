Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie to Release One Day Early Due to Fan Demand

All at once, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has an update that fans have been waiting for. On Wednesday, hours before the Eras Tour movie's world premiere in Los Angeles, Swift took to Twitter to announce that the film will now be opening in theaters one day earlier than previously planned, Thursday, October 12th. Early access showings of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will occur on Thursday night in the United States and Canada, with additional showings being added throughout the weekend. This comes as the Eras Tour movie is already reported to have grossed over $100 million in presale tickets worldwide, and is tracking for upwards of $125-175 million in its opening weekend alone.

"PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can't really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" Swift's tweet reads. "As in… TOMORROW. We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it'll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together. Getting in the car now…"

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for over half a dozen movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

Are you excited for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour? What do you think of this new release date change? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be released exclusively in theaters on Thursday, October 12th.