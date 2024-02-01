Brad Pitt Reuniting With Quentin Tarantino for His Last Film, The Movie Critic

Brad Pitt has joined the cast of Quentin Tarantino's final film promect, The Movie Critic. While early reports can't confirm who Pitt will be playing in the film, there's already heavily speculation that he will be playing the titular Film Critic.

What Is Quentin Tarantino's The Movie Critic About?

While doing a previous interview, Tarantino shared some details about The Film Critic:

The director confirmed to that the story is set in California in 1977 and is 'based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.

"He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell," Tarantino said. "His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [from Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic ... Think about Travis's diary entries. But the porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his sh-t was really funny. He was as rude as hell."

Who Is Brad Pitt Playing In The Film Critic?

While speculation is out that Pitt could be playing the movie critic that Tarantino referenced above, the filmmaker's own comments also kind of shoot down that idea:

"He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn't clear for a while but now I've done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism," Tarantino said. "I haven't decided yet but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me ... I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well."

If Tarantino stuck to his guns on those casting parameters of having a 35-year-old lead he's never worked with before... it would definitely eliminate Brad Pitt (60) from the running. Other roles that could be great for Pitt would be playing a '70s actor or crewman (a spiritual sequel to his role in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood), or a seedy character (an editor or reporter who works at the adult magazine – an adult movie star?) who is in the critic's orbit. At this point, Brad Pitt has done it all – and done a signficant bit of it alongside Tarantino.

Pitt started performing Tarantino dialogue onscreen back in his breakout years as a character actor in the early 1990s – in Tony Scott's cult-classic film True Romance (which Tarantino wrote). Pitt and Tarantino would work together as director and star in Inglorious Basterds (2009), which earned eight Academy Award nominations and won one (Christoph Waltz for Best Supporting Actor). Tarantino and Pitt would reunite again a decade later for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which earned ten Oscar nominations and won two – including a Best Supporting Actor win for Brad Pitt, his first for acting.

With that kind of history, it's only fitting that Brad Pitt pitch in for Tarantino's swan song – along with a lot of other actors Tarantino helped to breakout and/or make comebacks over the years.

Source: Deadline