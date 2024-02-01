Beetlejuice 2 Release Date Confirmed, Possible Title Released

Warner Bros. has released the first official promotional image for Beetlejuice 2, which may in fact be titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice if the image is to be believed. The key art, which features the title character's hands holding onto the ticker tape in the netherworld's waiting room, uses the convention of "your number is...." to reveal the date of the movie, which will apparently hit theaters on September 6. The post challenges audiences "Dare you to say it again," in reference to the plot device that summons Beetlejuice after his name is uttered three times. Just ask our friends at Community.

The movie is set to star Jenna Ortega in a key role, with appearances by Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. Michael Keaton will reprise the title role.

You can see the post below.

"I don't know if I can say anything about Beetlejuice," Ortega said recently. "All I can say is it's probably some of the most fun I've ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical, I think we're not using very much CGI or anything like that at all. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant [satisfaction]. It looks cool, everyone did an incredible job, I felt so lucky to be there. It was insane. I can't wait for people to see that movie."

Joining the cast are Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Justin Theroux. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though Ortega is rumored to be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Dafoe previously teased that he is playing a police officer in the afterworld, so it sounds as though Keaton's Beetlejuice won't be the only eccentric ghost featured in the follow-up.

Beetlejuice 2 (or is it Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?) is set to be released in theaters on September 6.