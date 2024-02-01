McDonald's Reveals Godzilla Big Mac Menu With Epic Promo: Watch

McDonald's has been around for decades, and it is doing work lately to renovate its image. From pop culture collabs to new coffee chains, the fast food joint is doing it all. Now, it seems like Godzilla is teaming up with Toho for a Godzilla-sized meal, and the deal just dropped an epic new teaser to celebrate.

As you can see below, the teaser itself is short and sweat. The team at McDonald's Japan came together to create a promo that harkens to Godzilla's golden age. The reel features an average civilian on the street looking up in total terror. The scene eventually shifts to a city skyline in Japan right as it gets taken out by a brand-new kaiju, the Big Mac Monster.

McDonald's Japan has released the first ad for their new Kaiju-sized Big Mac burger. pic.twitter.com/Z0vi596mzL — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) January 31, 2024

Obviously, the epic teaser leans into some classic kaiju tropes, and McDonald's Japan is taking its love of Godzilla even further. After all, Godzilla just inspired three new burgers at the chain overseas. All of them come with home-made buns with multicolored sesame seeds that evoke all of Godzilla's scales. And as for their flavors, the collab features: Double Cheese Teriyaki, Beef and Hashbrown, and Smokey Pepper Fried Chicken.

These new Godzilla burgers are available in Japan right now, and they come at the perfect time. It goes without saying the past few months have been major for the kaiju. From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to Godzilla Minus One, all eyes are on the kaiju genre these days. That trend will only continue this spring when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire goes live. So hopefully, McDonald's will adopt some sort of Godzilla menu stateside in the coming months!

Do you want to give this new McDonald's combo a taste? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!