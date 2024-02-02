The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Star Wants To Play Mystique

Ashley Liao appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Clemensia Dovecote, and recently spoke with ComicBook.com about her character and working with Viola Davis. While Liao hopes the prequel film won't mark the end of Clemensia's journey in Panem, she also has some other onscreen aspirations. We asked Liao if she had any comic book movie goals, and she shared her love for Mystique. While Liao thinks it might be too soon to bring the character back into live-action, there's a good chance Marvel Studios could be recasting the X-Men very soon.

"Oh my gosh. I mean, I feel like if I could go back in time, I would've loved to have been Mystique," Liao shared. "Something about the way that Jennifer Lawrence did that, though, I don't know that I could have filled those shoes, but I love her character. I love that blue. It's mesmerizing. But I really feel for how much she probably had to sit in hair and makeup for all of that. I know that the prosthetics and all of that, it just takes a long time."

"If you know Marvel, give them a call," Liao joked.

Of course, Jennifer Lawrence played Mystique around the same time she was playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise. If another actor from that world of Panem were to take over the role of the X-Men villain, it would certainly be a full-circle moment.

You can watch our interview with Ashley Liao at the top of the page.

When Is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Coming To DVD?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently available to buy on digital, and Lionsgate will be releasing the new film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th. You can read a description of the film below:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he sees a chance for a change in fortune when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. In addition to Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to feature big names such as Viola Davis (Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul), Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), and Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth).

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.