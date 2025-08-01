The MCU Updates Its Official Timeline To Include a New Earliest Entry

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded quite a bit this year, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps adding new stories and characters into the mix. Each of those entries is relatively recent in terms of when they take place in the overall timeline, but they aren’t the only recent additions, and the latest entry actually takes its place at the very beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the four-part Eyes of Wakanda series on Disney+, though unlike the other three new projects, Eyes of Wakanda is set far in the past, and thanks to Disney+ and their official MCU timeline, we now know it’s at the earliest point in the timeline.

The series focuses on the history of the Hatut Zeraze, otherwise known as the Wakandan War Dogs, and it begins in the year 1260 BC. That sets it well before the events of Captain America: The First Avenger (YEAR) or Agent Carter (YEAR), so now Eyes of Wakanda takes that very first spot. After Agent Carter, things jump to the 90’s with Captain Marvel before then jumping into the modern day with the original Iron Man. You can find the entire MCU timeline below.

Eyes of Wakanda Captain America: The First Avenger One-Shot: Agent Carter Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer Thor One Shot: The Consultant The Avengers One Shot: Item 47 Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 One Shot: All Hail The King Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Punisher Doctor Strange Thor Ragnarök Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If…? Shang-Chi: Legend f the Ten Rings The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Ironheart Werewolf By Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Secret Invasion The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again Captain America: Brave New World

TBA: Thunderbolts

TBA: Fantastic Four: First Steps

Eyes of Wakanda is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kalia King, Todd Harris, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt. Harris is also the director of the series, which will feature a stacked cast that includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose. You can find the official description for Eyes of Wakanda Below.

“Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.”

What have you thought of Eyes of Wakanda? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel and animation with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!