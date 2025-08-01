TV Shows

The MCU Updates Its Official Timeline To Include a New Earliest Entry

A new entry has taken its place as the earliest point in the MCU timeline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded quite a bit this year, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four: First Steps adding new stories and characters into the mix. Each of those entries is relatively recent in terms of when they take place in the overall timeline, but they aren’t the only recent additions, and the latest entry actually takes its place at the very beginning.

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the four-part Eyes of Wakanda series on Disney+, though unlike the other three new projects, Eyes of Wakanda is set far in the past, and thanks to Disney+ and their official MCU timeline, we now know it’s at the earliest point in the timeline.

The series focuses on the history of the Hatut Zeraze, otherwise known as the Wakandan War Dogs, and it begins in the year 1260 BC. That sets it well before the events of Captain America: The First Avenger (YEAR) or Agent Carter (YEAR), so now Eyes of Wakanda takes that very first spot. After Agent Carter, things jump to the 90’s with Captain Marvel before then jumping into the modern day with the original Iron Man. You can find the entire MCU timeline below.

  1. Eyes of Wakanda
  2. Captain America: The First Avenger
  3. One-Shot: Agent Carter
  4. Captain Marvel
  5. Iron Man
  6. Iron Man 2
  7. The Incredible Hulk
  8. One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer
  9. Thor
  10. One Shot: The Consultant
  11. The Avengers
  12. One Shot: Item 47
  13. Thor: The Dark World
  14. Iron Man 3
  15. One Shot: All Hail The King
  16. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  17. Guardians of the Galaxy
  18. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
  19. I Am Groot
  20. Daredevil
  21. Jessica Jones
  22. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  23. Ant-Man
  24. Luke Cage
  25. Iron Fist
  26. Defenders
  27. Captain America: Civil War
  28. Black Widow
  29. Black Panther
  30. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  31. Punisher
  32. Doctor Strange
  33. Thor Ragnarök
  34. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  35. Avengers: Infinity War
  36. Avengers: Endgame
  37. Loki
  38. What If…?
  39. Shang-Chi: Legend f the Ten Rings
  40. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  41. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  42. Eternals
  43. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness
  44. Hawkeye
  45. Moon Knight
  46. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  47. Echo
  48. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  49. Ms. Marvel
  50. Thor: Love and Thunder
  51. Ironheart
  52. Werewolf By Night
  53. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  54. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  55. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  56. Secret Invasion
  57. The Marvels
  58. Deadpool & Wolverine
  59. Agatha All Along
  60. Daredevil: Born Again
  61. Captain America: Brave New World
    TBA: Thunderbolts
    TBA: Fantastic Four: First Steps
Black Panther in Eyes of Wakanda
Eyes of Wakanda is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kalia King, Todd Harris, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt. Harris is also the director of the series, which will feature a stacked cast that includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose. You can find the official description for Eyes of Wakanda Below.

“Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.”

What have you thought of Eyes of Wakanda? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel and animation with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!

