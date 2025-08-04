Spider-Man 4’s New Suit Was Secretly Set Up by Maguire & Garfield in No Way Home

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the web-slinger in a brand-new suit, and it’s one that perfectly honors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he appeared alongside his two predecessors, but will finally come back to the MCU next year. Brand New Day will be a return to Spidey as a street-level hero, but that doesn’t mean street-level clothing to go with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is customary for any superhero movie, there’ll be a new costume – or at least, new-ish, as the first full look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s suit suggests this is supposed to be the same as No Way Home‘s final suit, a few alterations. That means it’s a costume free from Stark technology, and one with big nods towards his other mentors: Maguire & Garfield’s heroes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Suit Honors Both Maguire & Garfield

Play video

The most notable aspect of the new Spider-Man suit is its raised (or 3D) webbing. That’s a stark contrast to what Holland has typically worn in the MCU, where he’s had a “flat” web design, whereby it’s simply part of the fabric rather than being elevated as its own textural, tangible element.

The raised webbing design immediately calls to mind Maguire’s Spider-Man, as it was used throughout all three of Sam Raimi’s movies. That’s still the definitive live-action take on the character for many, making the similarities here impossible to ignore. The design was also featured in Garfield’s suit for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, although not quite as prominently as on the Maguire ones.

It’s particularly interesting that Holland’s wall-crawler is getting this design after the events of No Way Home. Maguire and Garfield’s versions of the characters both provided guidance and mentorship to him, and a neat in-universe explanation for why he now has raised webbing is that he took inspiration from them. This was basically confirmed by the No Way Home script, which describes it as: “Spider-Man flips and rolls across a snowy roof in a BLUE AND RED SUIT (new for him, but reminiscent of suits he’s seen

before).”

Similarly, the reworked logo also looks a little closer to the Maguire and Garfield variations, with a larger, sharper design than the small, blocky one he’s typically had in the MCU. The shade of blue, paneling, and lower belt area all feel a lot like Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit, meaning this really does look like a great hybrid of all three takes on the character.

Given he’s someone who has always had people he looks up to throughout the MCU, this is consistent with Holland’s Spidey. It’s also a nice way of nodding to them while still letting him do his own thing (such as the longer web-shooters visible on the arms), as opposed to some suits leaning a little too heavily on the Stark aspects.

There’s another advantage to the raised webbing, which is that it tends to look better in action. The design allows the webbing details to stand out more when Spidey is, say, swinging through New York City. This take on it isn’t exactly the same as Maguire’s, though, which had particularly thick lines that really popped, meaning there’s still a balance between that and the MCU.

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Suit The Same As No Way Home’s Ending Costume?

Although the return to raised webbing and colors look a little different, this is likely intended to be the same costume from Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s ending. It’s harder to tell that from the official video releases due to the lighting, but set photos (like ones from @UnBoxHD on X) make it look a lot clearer. The final, homemade suit Peter wears there is classic Spidey, and one of the very best he’s had in the MCU so far. However, there’s a simple explanation for why this looks altered.

The suit in that scene was CGI, so a practical version was never created nor worn at the time. It makes sense that the practical version would make a few teaks, and have some textural and color differences (e.g. looking less shiny, and a little darker).

The changes allow incoming director Destin Daniel Cretton to put his stamp on things and keep it fresh (not to mention it’ll help with merch, of course), while still building on the suit reveal from No Way Home. The reception to that was overwhelmingly positive, and rightly so. It would’ve been a huge shame to not build on that.

In-universe, there’s likely a big gap in time between the two movies: set photos suggest Brand New Day takes place in December 2027, whereas No Way Home was around late 2024. If the movie wanted to address the differences, it could be that Peter himself has had to fix the suit a few times and make some changes to it, which would only add to its homemade feel. However it tries to spin it, ol’ web head is coming back with one of the best Spider-Man costumes in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters on July 31, 2026. It’ll be followed by Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.