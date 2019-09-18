Breaking Bad Movie Includes More Than 10 Characters From the Show

The Breaking Bad movie El Camino comes to Netflix in October. The film sees Aaron Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan directs. Paul and Gilligan aren’t the only familiar faces returning to the world of Breaking Bad for the new movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at least 10 characters from Breaking Bad will appear in El Camino. Two have been revealed so far: Skinny Pete, played by Charles Baker, and Badger, played Matt L. Jones. Which other Breaking Bad characters will appear will likely remain a mystery until the film debuts on the Netflix streaming service next month.

Skinny Pete appeared in the teaser for El Camino. He was being questioned by police in regards to Jessie’s whereabouts. In Breaking Bad, Jesse was last seen fleeing the site of a white supremacist drug operation in a stolen 1978 Chevy. El Camino picks up the story from there, after the death of Walter White, who was instrumental in saving Jesse’s life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been rumors that Bryan Cranton would reprise his role as Walter White in some capacity for the film. If that’s true, the ever-secretive Gilligan is unlikely to spoil that reveal before the film is released.

The synopsis reads, “The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

A new trailer for El Camino is set to debut on September 22nd during the Emmy Awards ceremony. Speaking to THR, Gilligan admits there’s a risk in returning to the world of his popular TV drama. “I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone,’” Gilligan says. “Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?”

Still, the film has been in the works for a long time, though Gilligan went out of his way to keep it under wraps. “I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” he says. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?’”

Fans will find out soon. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix on October 11th.