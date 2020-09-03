Brie Larson Reveals She Auditioned for Iron Man 2 and Thor

✖

After revealed last month about her history auditioning for the Star Wars franchise, Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson is back with more movie auditions that didn't go her way, including two times she almost appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe previously. While recounting some of her auditions from 2008 to 2009, Larson confirmed that she auditioned for two different films in the MCU, reading for a part and not getting hired for both 2010's Iron Man 2 and 2011's Thor. It's unclear what parts she might have been up for in either feature film, but thankfully for her and fans of the MCU her time with Marvel was destined to come later.

Other films that Larson confirmed she auditioned for and did not get included Sucker Punch, Gulliver's Travels, Mars Needs Moms, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Angels in Stardust, The Book of Eli, The Sorcerer's Apperentice, Get Him to the Greek, The Descendants, Jennifer's Body, Legion, The Last House on the Left, Drive Angry 3D, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and even James Cameron's Avatar, which she didn't remember she auditioned for.

Larson also confirmed some Disney Channel Original Movies that she auditioned for including Brink! and Smart House, plus TV shows Halt and Catch Fire and The Big Bang Theory. She also revealed that she made it to the final round of auditions for high profile films like Pitch Perfect, Tomorrowland, Into the Woods, Youth in Revolt, Peter Pan, and Juno.

All these revelations come after Larson's first auditions video where she revealed that she auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies from Lucasfilm including Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One, among others.

"I didn’t get Gossip Girl, and I’m really glad," Larson explains in the video. "I auditioned for Hunger Games and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for Tomorrowland and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies and I didn’t get it. I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t."

Larson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel 2 which has already had a release date shuffle. The sequel had been set for a July 29th, 2022 release and will now arrive on July 8th, 2022. Candyman's Nia DaCosta was recently tapped by the studio to helm the highly anticipated follow-up.