Star Wars: Brie Larson Confirms She Auditioned for Rogue One

Earlier this year, actress Brie Larson shared on her new YouTube channel that she had previously auditioned for a Star Wars movie, with a recent appearance on Gary Whitta's Animal Talking show seeing her confirm that she had auditioned for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which Whitta co-wrote. While we can likely assume she was attempting to score the part of Jyn Erso, a part ultimately played by Felicity Jones, we can't rule out Larson joining the galaxy far, far away at some point in the future, as she has regularly professed her love for the franchise and a number of new endeavors continue to be developed.

"Oh yeah! You wrote Rogue One, right?" Larson asked Whitta when discussing secrecy around the Disney franchises. "I auditioned for that, I didn't get it."

While Larson might be most well known for playing Captain Marvel, the actress' initial reveal confirmed that there were a number of different franchises she had attempted to join.

"I auditioned for Star Wars too," the actress shared on YouTube. "I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job."

Earlier this week, Disney revealed that they were delaying their announced Star Wars films by a year each, with their new releases now being scheduled for December of 2023, December of 2025, and December of 2027. Despite having secured release dates, the studio has yet to even hint at what projects could be released on those dates.

In 2017, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of new films in the franchise, with no details about that endeavor having been revealed since. Last year, Lucasfilm confirmed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would be developing a film in the series and earlier this year, it was revealed that Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi was developing a film for the series. Even if Larson ends up not joining a film, there are a number of live-action TV series with large ensembles that could offer the opportunity for the actress to embrace a role.

Stay tuned for details on Larson's involvement in the Star Wars franchise.

