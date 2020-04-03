Disney Reveals New Captain Marvel 2 Release Date

Many movie studios are making big changes and shifts to their 2020 slate of films due to the coronavirus, as quarantines are making theaters a no go for the near future. We’ve seen several tentpole movies move or change dates already, and now Disney has released a slew of changes for its 2020 library. In addition to films like Eternals and Black Widow receiving changes, they’ve also revealed that the movie originally scheduled for July 29th, 2022 was set to be the highly anticipated Captain Marvel 2. The big-time sequel now has a new release date of July 8th, 2022, so it will move up a bit on the calendar, though not much.

Not much is known other than the release date and the fact that the movie will be set in the present day, shooting down some ideas that it could pick up where the last film left off and continue the story of Carol helping the Skrulls find a new home. Odds are the Skrulls will still be a huge part of the sequel, as they are very much around courtesy of the reveals in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to get more information, you can currently watch the first Captain Marvel as many times as you want on home video and Disney+, and you can check out the full list of deleted scenes below.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Gag Reel – The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.

Captain Marvel is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Disney+ now, while Captain Marvel 2 will hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.

