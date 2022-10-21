Bring Back Zack Snyder Trends After Superman's Return

Spoilers for Black Adam follow! #BringBackZackSnyder has become a trending topic on social media following the release of Black Adam. The DC film is now in theaters, and fans are reacting to the surprise post-credits scene that brings back Henry Cavill as Superman. Black Adam opened strong on its preview night Thursday, raking in $7.6 million and remaining on track for upwards of $60 million this weekend. Black Adam's Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score also nearly doubles that of the critics. Some of the movie's success can be attributed to Henry Cavill's Superman standing before Black Adam in the post-credits scene, which of course has Zack Snyder fans demanding the filmmaker's return.

As one can imagine, the #BringBackZackSnyder hashtag is filled with screenshots from Zack Snyder's Justice League, the controversial film that Warner Bros. finally released on HBO Max last year. Since Snyder directed Henry Cavill in 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, it only makes sense that another DCEU appearance from Superman would result in loyal Snyder fans calling for #RestorTheSnyderVerse.

Ahead of Black Adam's world premiere in New York City, star and producer Dwayne Johnson opened up about the return of Henry Cavill during an interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, teasing how it came about and their future together.

"Well, I've known Henry for a long time. We're buddies. My longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, she has been a big advocate for Henry. She's managed Henry's career over the years. It came down to, dude, we love Superman. There is new leadership about to happen in Warner Brothers. Here's an opportunity. On our end of Black Adam, we will do everything we can to pay homage and respect to the mythology of Black Adam and build him as being the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet. And if we do our job right, at the end of the movie, then in comes not only the most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe in Superman, but also the one that the fans want."

He continued, "And that's the difference. And that's the new era I'm talking about. This new era in the DC universe is we listen, man. We listen to the fans. We may not be able to do every single thing that they want, but they're going to know that they're not ignored because they've been ignored for so long. But we're going to listen to them, man. So in presenting that to Henry, he also... Man, when it comes to Superman, I don't know if there's any other person on the planet who loves and embodies the mythology, the ethos, and everything of Superman than Henry. And so I'm so happy that it all came together. I'm so happy the fans are losing their minds over it. And I'm so happy that there is a new shift in this DC universe. And Superman is back."

Continue reading to see the fan reaction to Superman's return and the call to bring back Zack Snyder.