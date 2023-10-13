Bruce Willis Collaborator Says Star Is "Not Totally Verbal" but "He's Still Bruce"

One of Bruce Willis's close friends says that the Die Hard actor is "not totally verbal." Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron talked to The New York Post about his collaborator and stressed that despite his health situation, "he's still Bruce." Hulu recently acquired Moonlighting and so many people will get to see Willis in his early career through the show. The actor was recently diagnosed with neurodegenerative disorder frontotemporal dementia. As a result, he doesn't talk too much anymore. However, the beloved star is surrounded by the love of his family and friends like Caron who are still making an effort to check-in on him as the months go by. Here's what the Moonlighting creator had to say about Willis's condition.

"I know he's really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can't tell me that," Caron began. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he's excited… The process [to get 'Moonlighting' onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce's disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people."

How Is Willis Doing These Days?

As evidenced by Caron's comments to The Post, and Instagram posts from the Willis family, the actor is being cared for daily by those closest to him. Shortly after news of his diagnosis broke, multiple Hollywood stars reached out to offer some support. Fans could tell that Willis was really loved and respected among his peers as the firsthand accounts of his cheer and humor came through on social media. It felt like almost every single one of those stories were uplifting and nostalgic. The Moonlighting creator talked about how he's tried to maintain contact with Willis's family throughout.

"I'm not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children," Caron said. "I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He's an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."

Willis Gets Family Support Every Day

Bruce Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis actually talked about how happy she is to be right by her husband's side throughout all of this. During an appearance on The Today Show, she talked about the "blessing and the curse" of the dementia diagnosis. It's a cruel disease, but moments of Willis's charm and wit shine through even when he's not feeling his best. Getting a diagnosis was the hardest part because there are so many different diseases that could manifest those symptoms. Now, the family is focused on supporting the actor throughout everything.

"Honestly, he is the gift that keeps on giving. Love. Patience. resilience. So much and he's teaching me and our whole family," Heming Willis revealed. "For me to be out here doing this, this is not my comfort zone. This is the power of Bruce."

"It's just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is," she added. "He would really want that for me and our family."

