Bruce Willis' Family Ask For Privacy After Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis's wife Emma Willis had a special post for paparazzi wondering about his diagnosis. Famously, the actor was announced as having Dementia last year. On Instagram, she said that her family needs some space after all that has happened. Fans might actually want more information on his status, but they will have to be more than a little bit patient when it comes to this issue. Willis is enjoying time with his family at this difficult time. It's been nice to get the sporadic updates off their Instagram accounts like she does here. Check out her clearly thought out plea for privacy down below!

"If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee," Emma said. "So, this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space."

Bruce Willis' Family Addresses the Diagnosis

Here's what the Willis family said about the diagnosis: "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the Willis Family writes. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

"[Bruce] always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that -- if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

"Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

