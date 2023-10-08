Where to Stream Scrubs: Complete Series Just Surprise Dropped on Another Service

Scrubs, the fan-favorite comedy series from the 2000s, officially has a new streaming home. All nine seasons of the Zach Braff-lead series have just surprise dropped on Peacock, the latest surprise release on the streaming platform. Though all nine seasons of Scrubs were previously available on Hulu, and remain there as of this writing, the series can also be watched in full on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming platform too. Ever since the streaming wars began in earnest a few years ago, Scrubs was among the many hot commodities, with Netflix previously paying top dollar to be the streaming home for the series.

So why is Scrubs able to stream on both Hulu and Peacock? Hollywood contracts are notoriously complicated, but Scrubs fans will likely recall the series aired on NBC for the first seven seasons of its run. After the 2007 Writers' Strike shut down the series it eventually made the leap to ABC, who also had a hand in producing the series from the beginning. As such, both NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company share a piece of Scrubs together, meaning it can stream on both of their platforms.

Scrubs streaming service

Like we said above, there are two different streaming services where you can watch Scrubs. All nine seasons of Scrubs are available on both Hulu and Peacock, which just added them this week. Netflix previously had Scrubs but as of this writing, does not. Those eager to watch Scrubs online can also purchase it on any number of digital platforms as well.

Scrubs Halloween Episodes

Despite there being over 180 episodes of Scrubs, there's actually only one Halloween episode of the entire series. Even when seasons of Scrubs were releasing multiple new episodes in the month of October they still steered clear of having Halloween-centric episodes, making Scrubs stand out from countless other sitcoms that would do one every year. So yes, there is a Scrubs Halloween episode that you can watch, but sadly it's singular in its existence.

The Scrubs Halloween episode in question is Season 2, episode 6 "My Big Brother." As the title implies, the big brother of Zach Braff's J.D. make an appearance, played by The Flash's Tom Cavanagh. Sacred Heart is decorated for the occasion, with a handful of staff members seen in costume with a minor subplot focusing on someone running around in a gorilla costume and causing problems (later revealed to be Dr. Kelso).

Will there be a Scrubs revival?

Most of the cast for Scrubs has spoken out that they're not only in favor of some kind of revival, be it a movie or a new season of the show, but also that they believe it will happen at some point. In an interview with ComicBookMovie last year, Zach Braff was asked about the possibility and said: "I do get asked it every single day, even when I'm not doing a press junket. For now, we're going to stick with our podcast — Fake Doctors, Real Friends — and if you're not listening, please check it out. You can get it wherever you get your podcasts."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has also been open about an interest in returning but only if the circumstances were right, previously telling Variety: "My Scrubs answer has been [that] those people on the show are so talented that we all said as a group that no one's in economic hardship [so we don't need to] reboot it. But if five years from now, everybody's like, 'Hey, let's get together and do something and see where all these characters are, because we haven't gotten to spend any time together as human beings,' we'd do it. So I would say I'm not living in the reboot world except for personal reasons."