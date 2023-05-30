Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers Praise For Bruce Willis Retiring

Arnold Schwarzenegger has some praise for Bruce Willis after his medical condition and retirement. CinemaBlend actually spoke to the action legend about his Netflix series Fubar. In his comments about his friend, and Expendables co-star, Schwarzenegger said that he was absolutely "fantastic." The actor would go on to mention that his legacy will be comprised of earlier roles on the big screen. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"I think that he's fantastic," Schwarzenegger said when asked about his friend. "He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."

Bruce Willis's Family Offers Updates On His Condition

On social media, the family wrote, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Willis' family wrote in a statement at the time. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

In another update earlier this year, the family also clarified that the condition had progressed. Now Will has frontotemporal dementia. From the moment his diagnosis was revealed, the fans have been showing their support on social media.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the second statement said. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The family continued: "Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

