Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ Will Have Preview Screenings in Early December

For some lucky fans, Bumblebee will be buzzing into theaters a few weeks early.

Paramount has announced (via Deadline) that they will be holding special one-day previews for the upcoming Transformers prequel film. The previews will be taking place at participating theater locations on Saturday December 8th, several weeks before the film’s December 21st debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased via Bumblebee‘s official website. The tickets will be sold for a regular price, but admission will also include bonus content and a Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers Movie Toy, while supplies last.

This is just the latest early sneak preview to take over the holiday movie schedule, with Aquaman offering early previews through Amazon Prime, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse doing the same for select PlayStation Plus members.

Bumblebee will be a bit of a departure from the previous Transformers films, telling the coming-of-age story of Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson, who discovers that her yellow Volkswagen Beetle is actually the Autobot called Bumblebee.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life.” Steinfeld explained during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

The trailers for the 1980s-set film have been very well-received thus far, with the possibility of more Transformers spinoffs already in the cards. Joining Steinfeld in the film will be John Cena, Glynn Truman, John Ortiz, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and Justin Theroux.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” John Cena, who plays Agent Burns, said during the film’s presentation at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings. The film is written by Christina Hodson, who has also penned the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

Will you be checking out these early screenings for Bumblebee? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Bumblebee will be released on December 21st.