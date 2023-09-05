The Marvels Is Most Anticipated Fall Movie in Fandango Poll

'The Marvels' is the Most Anticipated movie release of Fall 2023, according to the latest polling.

The Marvels is the most anticipated movie of Fall 2023, according to the latest Fandango polling. Not only did The Marvels top the "Most Anticipated Fall Movies" list, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers topped the "Most Anticipated Main Characters" list, while Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury topped the "Most Anticipated Supporting Characters" list. Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teynoah Parris' Monica Rambeau also made it onto the list of Most Anticipated Main Characters, as well – further evidence that the trio of Larson, Vellani, and Parris being together onscreen is The Marvels' biggest selling point.

Therein lies the irony: it's a good early sign that The Marvels is ranking for high visibility and awareness heading into Fall, as the biggest worry a lot of fans (and Disney/Marvel) have is that the three actresses starring in it may not be in a position to go out and promote it. The Actors' Strike is still ongoing, so Marvel is in a position of having to go bak to the drawing board in terms of a marketing plan for The Marvels. In that context, Marvel Studios dropping featurettes and trailers selling The Marvels as a crossover event film built on previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films/TV shows makes sense.

Here are the categories where The Marvels took the no. spot – just so you know what the competition looked like:

Most Anticipated Fall Movies: The Marvels (Nov. 10) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Nov. 17) The Equalizer 3 (Sept. 1) A Haunting in Venice (Sept. 15) Killers of the Flower Moon (Oct. 20) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (Sept 8) The Expendables 4 (Sept. 22) The Exorcist: Believer (Oct. 6) Saw X (Sept. 29) Five Nights at Freddy's (Oct. 27) Most Anticipated Main Characters: Carol Danvers (Brie Larson in The Marvels) Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh in A Haunting in Venice) Robert McCall (Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3) Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani in The Marvels) Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris in The Marvels) Most Anticipated Supporting Characters: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson in The Marvels) Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh in A Haunting in Venice) Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) W. S. Hamilton (Brendan Fraser in Killers of the Flower Moon) Acteur (Dakota Fanning in The Equalizer 3)

The Marvels Story & Cast Info Explained

(Photo: Marvel)

The Marvels will be in theaters on November 10th.