Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Claps Back At Sebastian Stan Comments: "He Can Never Be Free of Me!"

Sebastian Stan got his start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011. He became the Winter Solider in Captain America: The Winter Solider in 2014, which also marked the first film to feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Of course, the duo has come a long way, and most recently starred together in the DIsney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Mackie's character is officially the new Captain America and will be starring next in Captain America: New World Order while Stan will be showing up again in Thunderbolts. When it was announced that Stan would be joining the new team at D23 Expo, he joked about Mackie, "All I can say, freedom tastes bright. Finally, I am free." In a recent interview with Distractify, Mackie clapped back.

"He can never be free of me!" Mackie joked. "Sebastian and I work really well together. We have a lot of fun together. We're old enough now to where we can't get in trouble anymore. So, you know, I think it's inevitable that at some point in time, we'll cross paths in the universe again."

While Stan and Mackie enjoy playing frenemies, it's clear the duo does have a lot of love for each other. "No, I love him… It is weird [without him] of course. That's, you know, it's a little bit like Stockholm Syndrome ... But anyway, it's nice to at least always be close to each other," Stan added at D23 Expo after joking about his freedom from Mackie.

Who Is Starring In Marvel's Thunderbolts?

In addition to Stan, Thunderbolts is set to feature Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing the film, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is confirmed to be the writer. Thunderbolts will mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5 before Phase 6 kicks off with the Fantastic Four reboot.

Currently, it's rumored that Marvel has cast Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, as Thaddeus Ross in Thunderbolts. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away earlier this year.

Who Is Starring in Captain America: New World Order?

As for Captain America: New World Order, the movie is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Solider's Malcolm Spellman and directed by Julius Onah. It was announced at D23 Expo that Carl Lumbly is back as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez is back as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, and Tim Blake Nelson is back as The Leader from The Incredible Hulk.

Are you hoping to see Stan and Mackie together again in the MCU? Tell us in the comments!